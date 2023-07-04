Home States Tamil Nadu

Sayalkudi traders of Tamil Nadu urge collector Senthil Raj to shut down Soorangudi market

Raising the same demand, Sayalkudi weekly shandy traders association president Muniyaraj also petitioned the Thoothukudi collector.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:24 AM

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Condemning the operation of a private market in Soorangudi village, traders from Sayalkudi submitted a petition with the collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday, seeking steps to shut down the parallel market.

Sayalkudi weekly vegetable market has been functioning every Saturday for the past 15 years, and has been catering to the needs of the common public, farmers, merchants, and traders hailing from Soorangudi and Melmanthai villages in Thoothukudi district.

According to the petition submitted by Sayalkudi town panchayat chairman R Mariappan, on behalf of traders from Sayalkudi, the Soorangudi market, which began as a cattle shandy on Fridays, later began to function also as a vegetable market on Saturdays. "This private market is being run in close proximity to the Sayalkudi market," he said.

Raising the same demand, Sayalkudi weekly shandy traders association president Muniyaraj also petitioned the Thoothukudi collector. "We don't mind the Soorangudi market being allowed to function on Fridays. But, if they also open shops on Saturdays, our business will be greatly affected," he added.

In another petition submitted by the Builders Association of India, a group of civil engineers said the supply of stones, jelly stones, saral sand, M sand, required for construction purposes, has taken a hit after the stone quarry, crusher, and lorry owners began an indefinite strike on June 26.

"The construction industry, which employs a large number of unorganised workers, is reeling under crisis due to unavailability of materials. Many workers, who hail from states in north India, have begun to return home. So, we urge the district administration to hold talks with the stone, jelly, and M-sand suppliers and resolve this issue," the petition read.

