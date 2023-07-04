Home States Tamil Nadu

Status quo as Madras High Court refuses to grant relief to online gaming companies

He also stated the High Court had already struck down the ban on playing online rummy.

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief for the online gaming companies that have challenged the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Online Gambling and Regulation Online Games Act, 2022.

When the petitions filed by All India Gaming Federation and other online games platforms seeking a stay on the Tamil Nadu’s Act came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, said the Supreme Court had already held that rummy is a game of skill.

He also stated the High Court had already struck down the ban on playing online rummy. Pointing out that severe actions were taken against the online gaming companies after the new Act came into force, he sought the court to grant an interim stay.

Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu government, told the court had not accepted the plea of the petitioners during the previous hearing even after arguments lasted for nearly two hours. He also pressed for fixing a date for final arguments. Subsequently, the bench fixed July 13 for hearing final arguments of both sides.

Order on bar assn affairs stayed
Chennai: A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Justices SS Sundar and K Rajasekar, on Monday, stayed a single judge’s order on the administration of the Madras Bar Association (MBA) until July 14. When the appeal filed by MBA came up for hearing, the bench granted the interim stay and posted the matter for arguments on July 14. The single judge, in a recent order, rapped MBA for “acting like an elitist organisation” and blocking the advocates, willing to enrol as members of the association. The judge had also directed the association not to show discrimination in admitting members.

