Tangedco slashes power tariff  for EV charging stations by 50 per cent

CHENNAI: In a significant move towards promoting sustainable transportation, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, in accordance with the state government’s green tariff policy, has announced a 50% reduction in energy charges (from Rs 12 to Rs 6 per unit) for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This decision, endorsed by the minister of power, aims at encouraging the adoption of EVs and facilitating the utilisation of solar energy.

Tangedco has implemented the reduction effective from July 1. Simultaneously, fixed charges have been reduced by a staggering 400% -- from Rs 300 to Rs 75 between 9 am and 4 pm. However, it is important to note that electricity tariff for commercial and industrial establishments will witness a marginal increase of 2.18% as part of the overall policy adjustment.

A senior official told TNIE, “This initiative is expected to alleviate concerns regarding range anxiety among EV owners by ensuring a well-established network of charging stations, taking inspiration from successful models observed in the US, China and Europe”.

Under the ambit of the faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles (FAME) - II scheme, Tamil Nadu has been granted approval for the establishment of 281 charging stations, a development that will undoubtedly bolster the state’s charging infrastructure, the official said.

Highlighting the advantages of this tariff adjustment, another official said, “As per the state government policy, the current tariff structure will remain unchanged for the next two years, ensuring stability for consumers.”

The official also said Tamil Nadu, with an installed solar capacity of 6,689.23 MW, ranks fourth in the country. Solar generation costs stand below Rs 3 per unit, making it an economically viable alternative. Leveraging this abundant resource, Tangedco is actively pursuing new solar projects and extending exclusive benefits to EV charging stations, encouraging daytime charging of EVs.

