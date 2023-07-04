Three years on, Tiruchy UPHC awaits Rs 15-crore facelift

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents and those doing business in the commercial streets near Gandhi market has flagged the undue delay in upgrading the urban primary health centre (UPHC) on West Boulevard road to a three-storeyed health centre building.

The Tiruchy city corporation had in 2020 announced to raze down the existing old UPHC building and construct a three-storeyed health centre worth Rs 15 crore, in its place. However, the project was stalled due to the pandemic outbreak, and residents say the officials concerned are yet to pick up the project. A Chinnathampi, a senior citizen and resident, said,

"The land parcel in which the health centre was constructed was donated by the family members of merchant Seth Kodumal Mohan, in 1960. On an average, about 50 people visit the UPHC every day. An upgrade to the infrastructure of the health centre would see more footfall.

Many of us even to this day prefer the UPHC. We go to the MGMGH in case of a critical situation only." NS Ramnath, a merchant conducting business at Big Bazaar street, said "Hundreds of people work in the Gandhi market, and the commercial areas nearby.

They visit the UPHC in case of health issues. Therefore, the corporation should upgrade this centre with a trauma care facility for their benefit." Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said they will consider it. "There was a plan to upgrade the infrastructure of the UPHC at West Boulevard under the smart city project. But, we had to drop it due to administrative reasons. However, we will try and get funds from the health department to upgrade the infrastructure of the UPHC," a senior corporation official said.

