Tomato price sees slight dip, beans price cross Rs 100-mark per kg

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: After a continuous rise in price, the cost of tomatoes witnessed a slight dip on Monday. However, the price per kg has still not gone below the Rs 100 mark. Meanwhile, the prices of per kg shallots and beans have crossed the Rs 100 mark in Madurai market as the stock arrival from other states continued to drop owing to rainy days. S Manuel Jayaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association- Parava, said the situation is likely to remain the same until the next harvest season.



Over the past couple of weeks, the arrival of vegetables from other markets had dropped by more than 50%. The price of vegetables, including tomatoes, shallots, green chilli, and finally beans, crossed Rs 100 per kg. The price rise of beans on Monday came as a big surprise for consumers.



N Chinnamayan, president of the central market all traders federation in Madurai, said earlier in April, tomatoes were sold at less than Rs 10 per kg and farmers were not even willing to harvest their crops, as they were given a meagre revenue of Rs 2-Rs 5 per kg. "This revenue wouldn't even have covered the cost of transporting the produce. Now, we have no supply from our state and we are forced to rely solely on arrivals from other states," he added. The traders have requested the state government to create awareness among the farmers about effective ways to store their produce.

