Home States Tamil Nadu

Tomato price sees slight dip, beans price cross Rs 100-mark per kg

The price of vegetables, including tomatoes, shallots, green chilli, and finally beans, crossed Rs 100 per kg. The price rise of beans on Monday came as a big surprise for consumers.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes

Image used for representation (Photo | EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI:  After a continuous rise in price, the cost of tomatoes witnessed a slight dip on Monday. However, the price per kg has still not gone below the Rs 100 mark. Meanwhile, the prices of per kg shallots and beans have crossed the Rs 100 mark in Madurai market as the stock arrival from other states continued to drop owing to rainy days. S Manuel Jayaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association- Parava, said the situation is likely to remain the same until the next harvest season.

Over the past couple of weeks, the arrival of vegetables from other markets had dropped by more than 50%. The price of vegetables, including tomatoes, shallots, green chilli, and finally beans, crossed Rs 100 per kg. The price rise of beans on Monday came as a big surprise for consumers.

N Chinnamayan, president of the central market all traders federation in Madurai, said earlier in April, tomatoes were sold at less than Rs 10 per kg and farmers were not even willing to harvest their crops, as they were given a meagre revenue of Rs 2-Rs 5 per kg. "This revenue wouldn't even have covered the cost of transporting the produce. Now, we have no supply from our state and we are forced to rely solely on arrivals from other states," he added. The traders have requested the state government to create awareness among the farmers about effective ways to store their produce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato prices beans price
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp