Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal: Tamil Nadu told to file report on panel’s findings in four weeks

AAG informs HC one-man panel visited the village twice, seeks time for filing the report 

Published: 04th July 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The tank in Vengaivayal in which faecal matter was mixed with water | Express

The tank in Vengaivayal in which faecal matter was mixed with water | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a status report on the one-man commission’s inquiry into the contamination of a potable water tank with faecal matter at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district within four weeks.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition regarding the issue came up for hearing. Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that Justice M Satyanarayanan's commission had visited the village twice to hold inquiries and he sought time for filing the report before the court.

However, noting that three months had passed since the order for setting up the one-man commission was passed, the bench directed the AAG to file the findings of the commission within four weeks.
The High Court constituted Justice Satyanarayanan's commission in March following a petition filed by advocate Rajkamal of Tiruvallur-based NGO - Kalaikalam. 

He had sought the court to order a CBI probe saying the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu Police, probing into the issue, could not make much headway.  The CB-CID’s probe appeared to be a farce and an eye-wash, and it doesn’t have the intention to take the investigations to its logical end, he had alleged in the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vengaivayal water contamination issue
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp