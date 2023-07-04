Vengaivayal: Tamil Nadu told to file report on panel’s findings in four weeks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a status report on the one-man commission’s inquiry into the contamination of a potable water tank with faecal matter at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district within four weeks.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition regarding the issue came up for hearing. Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that Justice M Satyanarayanan's commission had visited the village twice to hold inquiries and he sought time for filing the report before the court.

However, noting that three months had passed since the order for setting up the one-man commission was passed, the bench directed the AAG to file the findings of the commission within four weeks.

The High Court constituted Justice Satyanarayanan's commission in March following a petition filed by advocate Rajkamal of Tiruvallur-based NGO - Kalaikalam.

He had sought the court to order a CBI probe saying the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu Police, probing into the issue, could not make much headway. The CB-CID’s probe appeared to be a farce and an eye-wash, and it doesn’t have the intention to take the investigations to its logical end, he had alleged in the petition.

