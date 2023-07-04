Why reopen law commission’s 2018 report on UCC, asks DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written to the Law Commission questioning the need to reopen a report filed by the 21st law commission over implementing a uniform civil code in 2018.

In a letter addressed to the panel chairman and members, Wilson questioned the need to reopen the issue, considering the extensive work done by the 21st Law Commission in 2018 which concluded that UCC is not preferable.

Wilson said the Union law ministry had formally requested the law commission in June 2016 to examine matters related to UCC. The 21st Law Commission dedicated two years to this task and published a consultation paper saying that implementing a uniform code may compromise cultural diversity and discourage people from utilising the law altogether.

“With numerous pending issues before the Law Commission of India, why is the panel focusing on reopening a concluded matter? It appears like a response to the ruling BJP’s call to implement UCC, possibly with an eye on the 2024 LS polls,” Wilson said.

Emphasising India’s pluralism, he said the country boasts of unparalleled religious, cultural and linguistic diversity. “India is home to 398 languages, with 387 actively spoken and 11 extinct. Even within Hinduism, there exist various subcultures, each with its own distinct identity, traditions and customs. The imposition of a single set of personal laws on all religions, sub-sects, and denominations would erode their uniqueness and diversity,” he said.

Addressing the notion that UCC is ‘pro-Hindu,’ Wilson argued that it could potentially harm Hindu rights and customs as well. “Currently, Hindu marriages do not require registration. A marriage solemnised in a Hindu temple, following customary practices such as tying a thaali or taking seven steps around the fire, serves as sufficient proof of marriage. However, a UCC would only recognise registered marriages before a civil authority, disregarding these practices,” Wilson said.

He also raised concern over the potential violation of freedom of religion guaranteed by Article 25 of the Constitution, not only for minorities but also the majority. Article 29 safeguards the rights of minorities to preserve and protect their distinct cultures. There is a legitimate fear that implementing a uniform code would undermine the unique culture and traditions of minority communities, he said.

Wilson suggested that a civil code could be applied to atheists or inter-religious marriages, as is already the case with the Special Marriages Act of 1954. While the concept of a UCC may seem appealing on the surface, it is essential to carefully consider the negative impact it could have on our diverse society.

