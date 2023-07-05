Home States Tamil Nadu

35 per cent work of Alanganallur jallikattu stadium over

Following an inspection, the minister said the jallikkattu arena will be built on an area of 77,683 sq. ft at an estimated cost of Rs 44.6 crore.

Published: 05th July 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Public Works Department E V Velu inspecting the construction of Jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  About 35% of the construction work of the jallikattu sports stadium at Keelakarai in Alanganallur has been completed and the remaining works will be completed before December, said Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu. 

Following an inspection, the minister said the jallikkattu arena will be built on an area of 77,683 sq. ft at an estimated cost of Rs 44.6 crore. “The new stadium will consist of a grand lobby, a water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres, and a leisure hall that can accommodate bulls, tamers, and bull owners. Apart from these, artificial fountains will be set up and a separate place will be given to the medical team for tending to the injured tamers and bulls,” he added.

The construction of jallikattu arena and road laying works will be done in parallel. “The road laying works will be carried out at the cost of Rs 22 crore. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the new jallikattu arena in a grand manner,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jallikattu Keelakarai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp