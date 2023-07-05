35 per cent work of Alanganallur jallikattu stadium over

By Express News Service

MADURAI: About 35% of the construction work of the jallikattu sports stadium at Keelakarai in Alanganallur has been completed and the remaining works will be completed before December, said Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu.

Following an inspection, the minister said the jallikkattu arena will be built on an area of 77,683 sq. ft at an estimated cost of Rs 44.6 crore. “The new stadium will consist of a grand lobby, a water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres, and a leisure hall that can accommodate bulls, tamers, and bull owners. Apart from these, artificial fountains will be set up and a separate place will be given to the medical team for tending to the injured tamers and bulls,” he added.

The construction of jallikattu arena and road laying works will be done in parallel. “The road laying works will be carried out at the cost of Rs 22 crore. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the new jallikattu arena in a grand manner,” he added.

