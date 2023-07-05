CCMC converts its one-acre site on Brooke Bond Road into parking lot

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun construction for the parking facility near Devanga Government Higher secondary school at Brooke Bond Road to reduce traffic congestion in the area. The facility is being set up for Rs 50 lakh and can accommodate around 100 cars.

The Brooke Bond Road, also called Dr Krishnasamy Road in Ward 70 of the Central Zone, is one of the busiest roads in the city owing to the presence of a shopping mall.

K Gautham, a motorist travelling on the road said, “With two lanes laid on Brooke Bond Road, the cars entering the shopping mall occupy both lanes completely, leaving two-wheeler riders and other vehicles stuck in the traffic.”

“Despite the mall’s management informing that their parking lot is full, the cars refuse to proceed forward and halt on the road by blocking the traffic. Even police officials haven’t taken any steps to address this issue so far,” he added.

Sources said traffic police have placed barricades on one half of the left lane of the road near the mall to avoid collision between the vehicles coming out of the premises and the other vehicles proceeding on Brooke Bond Road, adding on to the traffic issues. In this situation, the CCMC has started constructing the parking facility on its land to avoid traffic snarls.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “We are building a parking facility on the CCMC’s land that’s located on the Brooke Bond Road, where a ghoshala was functioning in the past. All the old structures and scrap items on the land were removed to make for the new parking facility. It will be an open-parking lot and can accommodate up to 100 cars and around 60 to 70 two-wheelers.”

A CCMC official told TNIE that the parking space is being set up on the one-acre land by laying heavy parking tiles. “Both the entry and exit gates would be set up on the Devanga School Road, which will be the only main entrance through which the vehicles will be allowed. An emergency gate will be set up on Brooke Bond Road. The works are expected to be completed in a few weeks,” added the official.

