Cops introduce one-side parking on five roads in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: To ease vehicle movement, police have introduced a one-side parking system on five major roads in the city. According to City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, one-side parking would be introduced on Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Vysial Street and KG Street. People, who violate the parking arrangements, will be fined, according to sources.

In Oppanakara Street, police have introduced ‘no parking’ zone between the junctions of Vysial Street and Edayar Street and up to Mill Road junction. People can park their vehicles on the left side of the road. In Raja Street, the no parking zone is between Oppanakara Street and RG Street junctions.

Vehicles would be allowed to park up to KG Street junction. Again, ‘no parking’ continues between KG Street junction and Sullivan Street junction. Similarly, the stretch between Raja Street and Clock Tower is declared as ‘no parking zone’. Vehicles would be allowed to park on the right side of the road between KG Street - Raja Street junction and Vysial Street.

In Big Bazaar Street, police declared ‘no parking’ from the junctions between Oppanakara Street and RG Street. Then the commuters are allowed to park their vehicles on the left side of the road from the junctions of RG Street to Sullivan Street.

Similarly, on Vysial Street (Perur Road), police announce ‘no parking’ up to RG Street junction and then up to KG Street vehicles can be parked on the left side. Further, for around 500 meters up to Sullivan Street will fall under the ‘no parking’ zone.

