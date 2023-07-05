Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops introduce one-side parking on five roads in Coimbatore

Vehicles would be allowed to park up to KG Street junction. Again, ‘no parking’ continues between KG Street junction and Sullivan Street junction.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  To ease vehicle movement, police have introduced a one-side parking system on five major roads in the city. According to City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, one-side parking would be introduced on Big Bazaar Street, Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Vysial Street and KG Street. People, who violate the parking arrangements, will be fined, according to sources.

In Oppanakara Street, police have introduced ‘no parking’ zone between the junctions of Vysial Street and Edayar Street and up to Mill Road junction. People can park their vehicles on the left side of the road. In Raja Street, the no parking zone is between Oppanakara Street and RG Street junctions.

Vehicles would be allowed to park up to KG Street junction. Again, ‘no parking’ continues between KG Street junction and Sullivan Street junction. Similarly, the stretch between Raja Street and Clock Tower is declared as ‘no parking zone’. Vehicles would be allowed to park on the right side of the road between KG Street - Raja Street junction and Vysial Street.

In Big Bazaar Street, police declared ‘no parking’ from the junctions between Oppanakara Street and RG Street. Then the commuters are allowed to park their vehicles on the left side of the road from the junctions of RG Street to Sullivan Street.

Similarly, on Vysial Street (Perur Road), police announce ‘no parking’ up to RG Street junction and then up to KG Street vehicles can be parked on the left side. Further, for around 500 meters up to Sullivan Street will fall under the ‘no parking’ zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
one-side parking system Coimbatore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp