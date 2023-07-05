Dengue cases rise in Coimbatore, 28 people under treatment

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With dengue fever cases in the district beginning to rise, the health department in collaboration with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started carrying out precautionary measures to prevent the spread and life loss. According to sources, 28 people are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in the district.

Although southwest monsoon that brings a good amount of rain to Coimbatore is yet to gain intensity, dengue cases have started to rise, along with seasonal flu such as viral fever, cold and cough.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “A majority of the cases reported are from Ganapathy, Peelamedu and Chetti Street. We have increased dengue prevention activities in the city. We have ample stock of mosquito repellents and abate liquid.”

Coimbatore District Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr P Aruna said, “Similarly, the district health department has formed 12 special mobile medical units with each unit comprising a doctor, a nurse and a lab technician to conduct fever screening camps. People will be tested and treated for mild fever at the camp and moderate or severe fever cases will be referred to the nearby PHCs or government hospitals for advanced treatment.

Aruna further told TNIE, “The officials have been carrying out various dengue preventive measures such as chlorination of water, fogging and creating awareness among the people with the help of local bodies. All anti-natal mothers who get sick with fever are instructed to inform the respective VHN (Village Health Nurse) immediately without waiting for a day or two. The health inspectors are asked to monitor the workers in the industries. A nodal officer has been assigned to monitor the situation in each block.”

