In poll mode, BJP plans simultaneous rallies in all wards in TN on July 23

The details of the demands will be announced by the party’s state president K Annamalai within a few days.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With just 10 months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the state unit of the BJP has switched on to poll mode, as the party will be staging simultaneous demonstrations in all wards of the rural and urban local bodies on July 23, demanding the implementation of a five-point charter. The details of the demands will be announced by the party’s state president K Annamalai within a few days.  

A decision to stage simultaneous demonstrations was taken at the state office-bearers’  meeting held on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters here. The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, Annamalai and senior leaders. 

Answering queries of the reporters, BJP state vice president Karu Nagararajan hinted that the agitations will be against the DMK government and issues like hindrances in implementing the centrally sponsored schemes to the people,  irregularities in Jal Jeevan scheme,  issues relating to Tasmac, the prevalence of illicit liquor and ganja and the like.   

Nagarajan also said the En Mann-En Makkal Pada Yatra of Annamalai would be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28 after a massive public meeting in Rameswaram. In the first phase, the yatra would cover the districts of Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.   

“A state-level committee headed by party vice president KS Narendran and 18 sub-committees to assist the state-level committee in organising the pada yatra have been formed.  As of now, the yatra may last for around 200 days, and Annamalai is expected to cover two Assembly constituencies per day in rural areas.

In case of urban areas, he will cover four constituencies. During the yatra, achievers in various disciplines will be honoured,” Nagarajan said.  Meanwhile,  poet Kannadasan’s son Annadurai Kannadasan joined BJP in the presence of Annamalai and other leaders of the party.  

