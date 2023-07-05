Kurichiyarpatti residents protest at Panchayat Union Office seeking basic facilities

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The residents of Kurichiyarpatti village near Rajapalayam staged a protest at the Panchayat Union office on Tuesday, demanding basic amenities, including road facilities in their village.



According to the residents, around 200 people who live in Ward 6 of the village haven't been provided with proper road facilities and drinking water over the years.

"The drinking water, which has been supplied since May, is not adequate for the residents as the supply is limited for one hour a day and the speed of water supply is low," a resident said, adding that no solutions have been attained despite the series of petitions given to the officials seeking basic amenities.



The officials held talks with the protestors and after assuring them to resolve their grievances soon, the protestors left the place. Official sources said they were not able to lay the road due to the encroachment issues in the area. The encroachment has been removed now and the work to construct the road will commence soon, an official said.

