Liquor in 90 ml tetra packs likely in five months in TN

By Express News Service

ERODE/CHENNAI: Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday said the government will decide on bringing Tasmac liquor in tetra packs only after considering the opinion of all political parties. He was talking to reporters after inaugurating completed projects worth Rs 44.8 lakh in Chennimalai Panchayat Union of Erode district.

Discussions on with manufacturers,

say Tasmac officials | P Ravikumar

Muthusamy said, “Many a times, liquor bottles are are thrown in farmlands, which affects farmers. Bottles are also dumped along the roadside. We can avoid all this if we bring liquor in tetra packs. We will consider the opinion of all political parties and have also sought the opinion of 18 trade unions.”

Meanwhile, Tasmac officials said 90-ml tetra packs, priced between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per unit, will be more affordable to people belonging to lower-income group and help them stay away from cheap illicit liquor.

An official said, “Discussions are under way with manufacturers to produce and package liquor in tetra packs. A detailed project report has been submitted to the state government in this regard.” “Within 4 to 5 months, Tasmac is planing to launch popular liquor brands in Tetra packs,” the official added.

ERODE/CHENNAI: Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday said the government will decide on bringing Tasmac liquor in tetra packs only after considering the opinion of all political parties. He was talking to reporters after inaugurating completed projects worth Rs 44.8 lakh in Chennimalai Panchayat Union of Erode district. Discussions on with manufacturers, say Tasmac officials | P RavikumarMuthusamy said, “Many a times, liquor bottles are are thrown in farmlands, which affects farmers. Bottles are also dumped along the roadside. We can avoid all this if we bring liquor in tetra packs. We will consider the opinion of all political parties and have also sought the opinion of 18 trade unions.” Meanwhile, Tasmac officials said 90-ml tetra packs, priced between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per unit, will be more affordable to people belonging to lower-income group and help them stay away from cheap illicit liquor. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An official said, “Discussions are under way with manufacturers to produce and package liquor in tetra packs. A detailed project report has been submitted to the state government in this regard.” “Within 4 to 5 months, Tasmac is planing to launch popular liquor brands in Tetra packs,” the official added.