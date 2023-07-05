Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court order shows argument against arrest valid: TN Law minister

Further, the minister said there is not an iota of doubt in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s assertion that Minister Balaji’s arrest was out of political grudge. 

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  The Madras High Court’s split verdict on the arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji has proved that the arguments against his arrest were valid, said Law Minister S Regupathy on Tuesday, and expressed hope that justice would prevail for the former through the verdict of a third judge. 

Addressing media persons after offering prayers at Sikkal Singaravelan temple, the minister said, “Through the verdict, two judges have presented their respective perspective. At least one of it proves that our argument was valid. We hope justice will prevail through the verdict of the third judge.”

Further, the minister said there is not an iota of doubt in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s assertion that Minister Balaji’s arrest was out of political grudge. “The Enforcement Directorate is an agency which the Union government thrusts to intimidate opposition parties.”

On BJP leader K Annamalai accusing the DMK of involving in corruption, Regupathy said, “Only those who are guilty cannot escape the law. We did nothing wrong, so we will escape it. We know the ways for it.”

