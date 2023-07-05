Madras High Court seeks counter plea to restore temple pond

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter-affidavit from the HR&CE department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to restore the Valai Veesi Theppakulam (temple pond) and Kalaikovil temple, both belonging to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, in Madurai West Taluk.



The litigant, Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan of Tirunelveli, alleged that the temple pond has been completely filled with sand and a portion of the land was sold by some persons, who claim to be trustees of Valai Veesi Theppakulam Trust. Likewise, a major portion of the Kalaikovil temple was demolished by some unidentified persons in an attempt to grab the land where it was situated, he claimed and sought the above direction.



Hearing the plea, a Bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy noted that an inquiry has been initiated in connection with the issue and therefore told the authorities to find out if the allegations are true. The judges further directed the authorities to file their counter-affidavit before the next hearing on July 25.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter-affidavit from the HR&CE department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to restore the Valai Veesi Theppakulam (temple pond) and Kalaikovil temple, both belonging to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, in Madurai West Taluk. The litigant, Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan of Tirunelveli, alleged that the temple pond has been completely filled with sand and a portion of the land was sold by some persons, who claim to be trustees of Valai Veesi Theppakulam Trust. Likewise, a major portion of the Kalaikovil temple was demolished by some unidentified persons in an attempt to grab the land where it was situated, he claimed and sought the above direction. Hearing the plea, a Bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy noted that an inquiry has been initiated in connection with the issue and therefore told the authorities to find out if the allegations are true. The judges further directed the authorities to file their counter-affidavit before the next hearing on July 25.