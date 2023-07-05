Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court summons health secretary in plea over dilapidated state of PHC

Ahamed stated in his petition that the roof and walls of the PHC have become damaged due to a lack of proper maintenance and are on the verge of collapsing.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Taking a serious view of the dilapidated condition of a primary health centre (PHC) in RS Mangalam of Ramanathapuram, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state health secretary to appear before the court through video conferencing on Thursday.

A Bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction after perusing a report filed by the Principal District Judge of Ramanathapuram on the poor state of the building, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram seeking to construct a new building for the PHC.

Ahamed stated in his petition that the roof and walls of the PHC have become damaged due to a lack of proper maintenance and are on the verge of collapsing. This poses a huge risk to the staff and the public who visit the centre for treatment, he added and requested the authorities to demolish the building and construct a new one.

The court had initially directed the Principal District Judge to inspect and file a report on the condition of the PHC building. In the previous hearing on June 26, the then-division bench perused the report filed by the PDJ and criticised the officials that a very serious attempt has been made to bury the facts and make it appear as if the building is in good condition. When the case was heard again on Tuesday, the current bench summoned the health secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanathapuram primary health centre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp