Madras High Court dismisses plea by Agri Horticulture Society

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by the Agri Horticulture Society challenging the retrieval of the land worth Rs 1,000 crore next to Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road by the government. Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders on Tuesday saying that the petitioner has not established even a semblance of legal right to occupy the land belonging to the government.

The order stated that the land has already been taken over by the government and it has to protect the property and utilise it for the welfare of the public. Horticulture Krishnamoorthy had filed the petition against an order of the commissioner of land administration (CLA) for taking back the land for developing it into a world class park.

Referring to the findings of the CLA that the petitioner society has been in enjoyment of the highly valuable land without remitting even nominal amount of rent for several decades, the judge held that in the event of abuse of government land by private people, the right of public at large is violated in such circumstances, the government is duty bound to resume the land and recover the lease rent.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran appeared for the government, senior counsel P Wilson represented the implead petition while senior counsel G Rajagopalan appeared for the petitioner society.

‘Failed to produce proof’

