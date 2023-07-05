Home States Tamil Nadu

No rain damage in Nilgiris

Except for two tree falling incidents in Chinnachoondi and Balavadi near O-Valley on Tuesday, no major incident was reported in the district.

Workers removing a tree in O-Valley | Express

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  Nilgiris recorded 522.8 mm of rain till 3pm on Tuesday with Gudalur block recording more rain. According to met department,  O-Valley registered the maximum of 64 mm, followed by Devala (64 mm), Gudalur (37 mm), Pandalur (59.8 mm) and Cherangode (36mm).  

Except for two tree falling incidents in Chinnachoondi and Balavadi near O-Valley on Tuesday, no major incident was reported in the district. Vehicular movement was disrupted for a few hours because of the operations to remove the trees. 

A revenue team led by Gudalur tahsildar S Rajeswari monitored the work. The tahsildar said  flooding was not reported in Gudalur till Tuesday evening and people were not shifted to shelters. In Coonoor revenue department officials handed over Rs 4,100 compensation to a villager in Athigaratty after a tree fell over his tiled house, resulting in partial damage.  

An official of revenue department said though IMD issued heavy rain alert in the district till Thursday, the situation has been normal so far. The Coimbatore forest division announced that Kovai Courtallam waterfall would be closed from Wednesday due to increase in inflow following heavy rain in the western ghats.

