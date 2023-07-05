Home States Tamil Nadu

Palayakayal credit society members demand release of gold, cash deposits

Many farmers, women self-help groups and fishermen of Palayakayal, Kovangadu, Manjalneerkayal and Agaram are members of the credit society, which has a credit limit of Rs 5 crore.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representative purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Members of the Palayakayal primary agriculture cooperative credit society, which has been mired in a scam to the tune of Rs 25 crore, have urged the Cooperatives Joint Registrar to release their deposits without waiting for cash recovery from the defaulting office-bearers.
 
Many farmers, women self-help groups and fishermen of Palayakayal, Kovangadu, Manjalneerkayal and Agaram are members of the credit society, which has a credit limit of Rs 5 crore.

Keeping in mind the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the state government in the run-up to the polls in 2021, the office bearers of the society had created bogus accounts in the members' names and taken loans. Crop loans to the tune of Rs 18 crore, and other agriculture loans for another Rs 6 crore, were taken out exceeding the credit limit, with the connivance of the cooperative department officials and the society office-bearers, including the president, secretary, and cashier.

A detailed inquiry into the allegations brought to the fore a scam of Rs 20 crore in the crop loan waiver scheme, while other allegations levelled by the members are under investigation. In the meantime, the state government has attached 87 properties belonging to the president, secretary, cashier, and other office bearers of the society.

CPM members had earlier announced a road roko protest on Tuesday to condemn the silence of the cooperation department over the issue, which has been affecting the lives of hundreds of poor people for the past two years. They urged the state government to release the gold ornaments of the members and the deposits amounting to Rs 5.5 crore, without waiting for the recovery of cash from the defaulters.

Joint Registrar Muthu Kumarasamy held talks with the CPM members and promised steps to expedite the investigation. He also promised to take the necessary steps to release the deposits within a month. Following assurance from the official, the party members postponed the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palayakayal credit society agriculture cooperative credit society
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp