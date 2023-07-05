Palayakayal credit society members demand release of gold, cash deposits

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Palayakayal primary agriculture cooperative credit society, which has been mired in a scam to the tune of Rs 25 crore, have urged the Cooperatives Joint Registrar to release their deposits without waiting for cash recovery from the defaulting office-bearers.



Many farmers, women self-help groups and fishermen of Palayakayal, Kovangadu, Manjalneerkayal and Agaram are members of the credit society, which has a credit limit of Rs 5 crore.



Keeping in mind the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the state government in the run-up to the polls in 2021, the office bearers of the society had created bogus accounts in the members' names and taken loans. Crop loans to the tune of Rs 18 crore, and other agriculture loans for another Rs 6 crore, were taken out exceeding the credit limit, with the connivance of the cooperative department officials and the society office-bearers, including the president, secretary, and cashier.



A detailed inquiry into the allegations brought to the fore a scam of Rs 20 crore in the crop loan waiver scheme, while other allegations levelled by the members are under investigation. In the meantime, the state government has attached 87 properties belonging to the president, secretary, cashier, and other office bearers of the society.



CPM members had earlier announced a road roko protest on Tuesday to condemn the silence of the cooperation department over the issue, which has been affecting the lives of hundreds of poor people for the past two years. They urged the state government to release the gold ornaments of the members and the deposits amounting to Rs 5.5 crore, without waiting for the recovery of cash from the defaulters.



Joint Registrar Muthu Kumarasamy held talks with the CPM members and promised steps to expedite the investigation. He also promised to take the necessary steps to release the deposits within a month. Following assurance from the official, the party members postponed the protest.

