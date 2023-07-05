Provide 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical courses: Puducherry MP

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry MP and state president of Congress V Vaithilingam on Tuesday urged the UT government to grant 7.5% reservation to government school students in medical courses, following the model of the Tamil Nadu government.

During a press conference held at his office, the MP highlighted the discrepancy between the reservation implemented in Tamil Nadu for government school students and the lack of such provisions in Puducherry. He expressed concern about the preference shown to private schools over others by the authorities. The MP also noted the disappointing pass percentages in the public exams conducted last academic year.

Vaithilingam asserted the importance of implementing reservation in medicine and engineering courses to restore faith in government schools. He stressed the urgency of implementing it from the current year to prevent students losing hope in pursuing higher education. The MP also questioned why the UT government was negotiating with private medical colleges and deemed universities, seeking seat allocation, while law mandates 50% seat allocation for state governments.

He further criticised the government for engaging in political manoeuvres without adhering to the central government's laws. He said that only 290 seats are currently allocated to the government, while the remaining are given to students from other states by the private colleges and deemed universities. He accused the government of acting as if it has ownership of private medical colleges and deemed universities.

Vaithilingam also accused the L-G of obstructing the reservation of Puducherry students in Pondicherry University. Regarding railway projects, the MP said, while both the central government and the Southern Railway denied plans for a new railway project connecting Chennai and Cuddalore via Puducherry, the L-G stated otherwise.

Vaithilingam had advocated for this project, which would regulate traffic between Puducherry and Chennai and reduce travel time. He expressed satisfaction with the assurance that his request would be considered. However, the plan to connect Puducherry and Nagari via Tindivanam has been withdrawn citing a projected 15% loss.

The MP further alleged that the BJP and NRC collaborated to reopen gambling clubs in Yanam and accused the parties of intending to open similar clubs in Puducherry, as evidenced by the establishment of new wine shops and restaurants.

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, the MP declared his allegiance to the Congress and affirmed his willingness to contest if requested by the party. He also expressed confidence in the party winning the elections.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry MP and state president of Congress V Vaithilingam on Tuesday urged the UT government to grant 7.5% reservation to government school students in medical courses, following the model of the Tamil Nadu government. During a press conference held at his office, the MP highlighted the discrepancy between the reservation implemented in Tamil Nadu for government school students and the lack of such provisions in Puducherry. He expressed concern about the preference shown to private schools over others by the authorities. The MP also noted the disappointing pass percentages in the public exams conducted last academic year. Vaithilingam asserted the importance of implementing reservation in medicine and engineering courses to restore faith in government schools. He stressed the urgency of implementing it from the current year to prevent students losing hope in pursuing higher education. The MP also questioned why the UT government was negotiating with private medical colleges and deemed universities, seeking seat allocation, while law mandates 50% seat allocation for state governments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further criticised the government for engaging in political manoeuvres without adhering to the central government's laws. He said that only 290 seats are currently allocated to the government, while the remaining are given to students from other states by the private colleges and deemed universities. He accused the government of acting as if it has ownership of private medical colleges and deemed universities. Vaithilingam also accused the L-G of obstructing the reservation of Puducherry students in Pondicherry University. Regarding railway projects, the MP said, while both the central government and the Southern Railway denied plans for a new railway project connecting Chennai and Cuddalore via Puducherry, the L-G stated otherwise. Vaithilingam had advocated for this project, which would regulate traffic between Puducherry and Chennai and reduce travel time. He expressed satisfaction with the assurance that his request would be considered. However, the plan to connect Puducherry and Nagari via Tindivanam has been withdrawn citing a projected 15% loss. The MP further alleged that the BJP and NRC collaborated to reopen gambling clubs in Yanam and accused the parties of intending to open similar clubs in Puducherry, as evidenced by the establishment of new wine shops and restaurants. Regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, the MP declared his allegiance to the Congress and affirmed his willingness to contest if requested by the party. He also expressed confidence in the party winning the elections.