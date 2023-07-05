Residents challenged by uneven water supply in Madurai city

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With Madurai reeling under water shortage, the supply of potable water remains a huge concern for its residents. While residents in the heart of the city receive water once in two days, the residents living in the outer and extension areas have to wait around five days to receive a few pots of water. Officials from the corporation stated that, the supply of water from the source has fallen short of the demand.



Drinking water-related issues have been one of the oft-debated topics during the corporation council meetings in Madurai, especially issues such as sewage mixing wit drinking water, common borewell issues, and above all scanty water supply.



During the recent council meeting, zone one chairperson raised concerns over the shortage of water supply to some areas in the city, and demanded the officials to check the pressure in the pipes to ensure proper distribution of water.



The city corporation received around 1,113 complaints from people regarding issues in water supply in Madurai over the past year. As the city faces decline in supply, some areas of the city have to wait up to five days to get a few pots of water.



D Jenifer, a resident of Avaniyapuram, who has been waiting for the corporation's water supply connection said the residents get water through the corporation pipelines for an hour or two, once in five days. "We store water in all the available pots and containers available in our houses. Though we use borewell water for other uses, we need corporation water for drinking and cooking purposes. If we miss one day of water supply, our only choice is to purchase potable water from private suppliers who charge `13-`15 per pot. Despite paying taxes, we have been facing such issues for several years now. I hope the issue gets solved soon," she said.



City corporation commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, while talking about water distribution in the city, said the city's population is at 17.99 lakhs as of June end. "The litres per person (capita) per day (LPCD) remains above 91.72 litres, which implies that the overall requirement of water for the city remains above 242.87 MLD," he added.



Further speaking, he said, however, the supply of water remains below 165 MLD (over 77.87 MLD deficit) in the city. "Over 113.46 MLD is provided through the Vaigai scheme phase I & II, 11.74 MLD through local sources, and only 1.32 MLD & 1.48 MLD from mini power pumps and borewells respectively. About 16.95 MLD is being supplied through lorries in the city," he added.



The official also said once the ongoing Periyar drinking water scheme works are completed, the existing water woes in the city will be solved and the deficit can be solved by the scheme, adding that, at present, water is being supplied without affecting people.

