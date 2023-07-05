Home States Tamil Nadu

Thief attempts suicide after being caught inside house in TN

Police personnel rescued the thief, identified as Ismail (30) from Palavanjipalayam near Tiruppur city.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:12 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 30-year-old thief attempted to die by suicide after being caught inside a house in Uthukuli on Monday. According to the police, Vadivel (34) from Thimmanaickenpalayam in Uthukuli was a daily wager and stayed with his wife Gayathri (30), who is also a daily wager. In this situation, on July 3, Vadivel left his house to bring his mother who had gone to work in a garment unit in the afternoon.

But when he returned home after sometime, he found that the lock of his door broken and he found a man inside. Suspecting him to be a thief, he locked the man inside the house and raised an alarm. Neighbours gathered in front of the house and he informed Uthukuli Police Station.

The thief allegedly got scared and allegedly attempted to die by suicide. Police personnel rescued the thief, identified as Ismail (30) from Palavanjipalayam near Tiruppur city. He was arrested and remanded to custody.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline : 044-24640050)

