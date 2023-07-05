 TN Governor RN meets chancellor’s nominees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi held a meeting with the chancellor’s nominees for members of syndicate and senate bodies in various state universities and discussed issues plaguing universities, on Tuesday. The governor is the chancellor of universities.

According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, members expressed their concerns over administration at various state universities. They said that periodic meetings of syndicate, senate and governing bodies should be held at the university.

However, such bodies are unable to meet often due to unavailability of the concerned secretary to the state government and many times such meetings are held at the secretariat. Most of the state universities are without full time registrars and controllers of examinations and are being headed by adhoc in-charges. The members also alleged that in many universities, there are huge vacancies in teaching and non-teaching staff, while some universities are without vice-chancellors.

