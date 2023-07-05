Home States Tamil Nadu

TN HR&CE minister unveils kitchen, park at Kallalagar temple

Sekar Babu was addressing reporters after unveiling a re-modeled kitchen and park facility at Kallalagar temple in Madurai, along with Minister P Moorthy.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

P K Sekar Babu

TN Minister PK Sekar Babu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  If there is an issue that affects the devotees' right to have darshan of a deity, the HR&CE department will intervene in the matter, said Minister P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday in response to queries from media persons about the Chithbaram dikshitar issue. "We had to intervene in the temple's matters, only because the dikshitars violated a High Court order. I request the dikshitars to maintain transparency in the temple affairs and serve the devotees properly," he added.

Sekar Babu was addressing reporters after unveiling a re-modeled kitchen and park facility at Kallalagar temple in Madurai, along with Minister P Moorthy. "Ever since the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin came to power, various temple development works have been taken up in Tamil Nadu for the welfare of the devotees. The all-day annadhanam programme will begin soon at Madurai Alagarkoil. Further, the Raja Gopuram works will be completed in a month. Kumbabishekam also will be performed at the Kallalagar temple in the next two months," the HR&CE minister said.

When asked about the dispute regarding the construction of a road near Kallalagar temple, he said, "The HR&CE department, as per a Supreme Court order, has the right to carry out development works pertaining to religious activities. Following talks with the forest department officials, the HR&CE department has applied for approval for laying the road. The work is expected to resume on Thursday or Friday, after the approval is granted."

  • Jayakrishnan K
    park?!! is it a temple? or
    19 hours ago reply
