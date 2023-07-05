Vandaranthangal residents in TN protest over delay in sewage canal construction

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The slow progress of the construction of a sewage canal on the road leading to Kalpudur, adjacent to Vandaranthangal in Katpadi, is causing inconvenience to the local residents. Despite the allocation of funds and initial progress, the canal construction remains unfinished after one and a half month.

During the initial phase of construction, a ditch was excavated along the main road, followed by concreting and the installation of wall wires. The ditching has considerably reduced the width of the street. The residents complain about their lack of accessibility to the main road.

"There is a ditch at the entry point of every street making it difficult for us to access the main road. They could have focused on one street at a time, but all entry points are blocked now," said Prakash, a resident of Vandaranthangal.

Residents of Kulakarai Street, Bhajanai Kovil Street, Thiruvenkata Mudaliar Street, and Thiruvenkata Mudaliar Sandhu in Kalpudur are forced to take long detours to reach their residences as a result of the incomplete canal construction.

I can't cross the road, go out for emergencies, or even to the nearby shop. The street lights are also dim, making it challenging to navigate during the night. As a result, we are forced to use an alternative route via 5th Street, which is a kilometre away from our usual route," said another resident, Bhuvaneshwari.

Over 100 citizens of the locality staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday along the Katpadi-Chittoor road. They demanded the speedy completion of the canal construction and expressed dissatisfaction with the authorities' handling of the issue.

Residents claim that the ditch has remained open for over 45 days, posing safety hazards for children playing on the streets. "My son tried to cross the road and ended up getting injured on his knee. This has become a routine occurrence," said Kumar, a resident.

When TNIE contacted, Ward 1 contractor Dharmendran assured that the sewage work would be completed by the upcoming weekend, denying any delay in meeting the project's deadline. "The work is progressing according to the contract terms and will be finished on time," he said.

