Home States Tamil Nadu

Will also discuss Mekedatu with CWMA chairman: TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

On the criticism from opposition parties that the DMK government could not get Cauvery water despite the ruling party in Karnataka being Congress, an ally party, the minister said,

Published: 05th July 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader Duraimurugan

Water resources minister Duraimurugan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who is scheduled to meet the union minister for Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday, will also call on Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman (CWMA) HK Kaldar during his visit to New Delhi. 

Talking to reporters ahead of boarding the flight to New Delhi, the minister said during his meeting with the CWMA chairman, he would raise Karnataka’s failure to release the full quota of Cauvery water meant for June and that the state should make good on what is due while releasing water for July.

On the criticism from opposition parties that the DMK government could not get Cauvery water despite the ruling party in Karnataka being Congress, an ally party, the minister said, “Such issues were present even under other regimes, including that of J Jayalalithaa’s.”

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri took exception to the announcement of BJP state president K Annamalai that they would be staging a ‘Go back Stalin’ demonstration if CM Stalin attends the opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu Duraimurugan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp