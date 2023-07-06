Home States Tamil Nadu

280 open-end spinning mills stop production in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Further, Tangedco has increased monthly demand charge from Rs 50 per KW to Rs 153, as a result of which even medium sized mills pay a minimum of Rs 17,200 per month.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Around 280 open-end spinning mills (OESMs) in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Wednesday stopped production due to several reasons, including a hike in power tariff and an increase in waste yarn price, disrupting the supply of grey yarn.

Addressing the media, president of the mill association P Jayapal said, “Open-end spinning mills are part of the recycling cluster which is dependent on waste cotton from spinning mills and fabric waste from knitwear companies. Despite, fall in price of cotton, the price of yarn and waste cotton hasn’t reduced in the last two years. Meanwhile, the state government has increased power tariff which is a rude shock for us. Further, Tangedco has increased monthly demand charge from Rs 50 per KW to Rs 153, as a result of which even medium-sized mills pay a minimum of Rs 17,200 per month.

Apart from this, Tangedco has increased peak hour charges for mills operating between 6 to 10 am and 6 to 10 pm, which will push the mills into losses. As we are unable to afford the charges, we have stopped production. As a result, 4-5 lakh kg of grey yarn per day production will be stopped. Another 290 mills supplying colour yarn will stop production from Monday.”

An official from TANGEDCO said, “The charges were levied only after consultation with top officials in TANGEDCO. We have sent the report with the category of industry seeking revoking of the charge.”

