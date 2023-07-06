Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK demands probe into 15 recreation clubs at Yanam

The state government has not challenged the order either.

Published: 06th July 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK unit secretary for Puducherry A Anbalagan called for an investigation, led by the Director General of Police, of 15 recreation clubs at Yanam because of the alleged gambling activities taking place at these centres.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, "The government has granted permission for around 15 recreation clubs at Yanam, many of which are located in the industrial area. Gambling, involving monetary transactions, is reportedly taking place in these clubs. Recently, the police raided these centres, but the management approached the High Court and obtained an order restricting police intervention. The state government has not challenged the order either. As a result, people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha visit these clubs and transactions worth Rs 500 crore have been made so far."

He added, "Revenue department officials, including the district collector, have the authority to inspect these clubs. They, however, support these clubs by refraining from taking any action. We suspect that higher-ranking officials may be involved and it is believed that several criminals from neighbouring states frequent Yanam. Despite numerous complaints to the MLA, no action has been taken. What steps have the lieutenant governor, chief minister, and home minister taken in response to this issue?"

Anbalagan said, "a prominent businessman from Karnataka is operating a club, and this has raised doubts about whether Yanam is still considered part of the union territory."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK recreation clubs Yanam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp