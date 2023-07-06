AIADMK demands probe into 15 recreation clubs at Yanam

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK unit secretary for Puducherry A Anbalagan called for an investigation, led by the Director General of Police, of 15 recreation clubs at Yanam because of the alleged gambling activities taking place at these centres.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, "The government has granted permission for around 15 recreation clubs at Yanam, many of which are located in the industrial area. Gambling, involving monetary transactions, is reportedly taking place in these clubs. Recently, the police raided these centres, but the management approached the High Court and obtained an order restricting police intervention. The state government has not challenged the order either. As a result, people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha visit these clubs and transactions worth Rs 500 crore have been made so far."

He added, "Revenue department officials, including the district collector, have the authority to inspect these clubs. They, however, support these clubs by refraining from taking any action. We suspect that higher-ranking officials may be involved and it is believed that several criminals from neighbouring states frequent Yanam. Despite numerous complaints to the MLA, no action has been taken. What steps have the lieutenant governor, chief minister, and home minister taken in response to this issue?"

Anbalagan said, "a prominent businessman from Karnataka is operating a club, and this has raised doubts about whether Yanam is still considered part of the union territory."

