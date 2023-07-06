AIADMK opposed to uniform civil code, affirms Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday indicated his party’s opposition to the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to bring in a uniform civil code in the country. When asked about the AIADMK’s stand on this issue, Palaniswami said, “Already, in our election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we have clearly revealed our stand on this issue.”

The AIADMK manifesto for the 2019 LS polls says: “AIADMK will urge the Government of India not to bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities of India.”

Asked about the alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami said he had already clarified that. He also said there is one more year left for the Lok Sabha elections, and at that time, alliances will be formed just like the way the late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa formed the alliances. Palaniswami was addressing a press conference at the AIADMK headquarters after releasing the logo for the party’s golden jubilee conference to be held in Madurai on August 20.

On the occasion, Palaniswami said as per the bylaws of the party, the members should renew their membership once in five years, and it started two-and-a-half months ago with an aim to increase the number of members to two crore. “So, within a short span of 75 days, the office-bearers could enrol 1.60 crore members. This includes those who renewed their membership in the party,” he said.

He also claimed that AIADMK is the political party in the state that has the highest number of members. “No other party has such a huge number of members. A few people who acted as the B team of the DMK tried to split the party. But the office-bearers of the AIADMK proved that the party stands united by enrolling 1.60 crore members,” the AIADMK general secretary added.

When asked about complaints from the farmers that the water released from the Mettur dam on June 12 is yet to reach the tail-end areas in the Delta districts, Palaniswami said, “CM MK Stalin who opened the dam should take responsibility for this.”

On Karnataka’s failure to release full quota of Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu and its efforts to build a dam at Mekedatu, Palaniswami said, “The SC has already given a clear-cut verdict on Cauvery water sharing. Now, the Congress government in Karnataka is enacting a drama to politicise the issue. Now Congress and DMK are in alliance. Why is CM MK Stalin failing to take up the issue with the Karnataka CM to release 9 tmc of water in June? He is ignoring this issue. It is an injustice committed to the farmers.”

Stating that after the release of the movie Mamannan, the DMK has been boasting about contributing to the welfare of the SCs, Palaniswami said the DMK cannot claim that, as the MLAs belonging to that party had abused the then Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal who hails from SC community.

“The AIADMK is the only party that does not discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. Only during the AIADMK regime, schemes for uplifting the SCs were initiated and there was an educational revolution among them,” he added.

