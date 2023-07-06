Civic issues dominate Makkalai Thedi Mayor meet in Adyar

Sai Sarvesh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme, R Priya met residents of Adyar on Wednesday.

During the event, a 50-year-old woman lost consciousness and fell on the stage, following which doctors gave her first aid and she was taken to the Royapettah government hospital. Following this, many people complained about the planning of the event. “The line was moving slowly and people joined the queue without following the token numbers,” said Jayaraman of Indira Nagar.”

The corporation has done a good job in organising it but the lines were not properly managed, and water bottles should have been made available. Officials could consider these measures,” said S. Rajendran of Taramani. The residents of Zone 13 raised civic complaints.

“Shahstri Nagar 1st Avenue has become a warehouse for building materials and bricks are piled on both sides of the road, encroachment on pavements has also increased,” said Dr Babu. NULM Malaria workers of Zone 13 said, “We have requested the Mayor to provide us with insurance and PF. We also worked during the pandemic, but we have not received any benefits.”

