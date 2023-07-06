Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovipatti municipal chairman says AIADMK government drained government exchequer

The AIADMK party cadre had recently distributed pamphlets criticising the cancellation of road works sanctioned during the previous government.

Published: 06th July 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti municipal chairman Karunanidhi on Wednesday charged that the revenue of the municipality has been affected due to mismanagement of the previous AIADMK-led government.

The AIADMK party cadre had recently distributed pamphlets criticising the cancellation of road works sanctioned during the previous government. The pamphlet said that the AIADMK government had sanctioned 275 road rework projects at an estimated cost of `31 crore on November 11, 2020, and that the tenders were finalised in February 2021. However, the present DMK government cancelled around 137 road reworks projects valued at `12.17 crore on March 4, 2022. This is an injustice to the people of Kovilpatti, the pamphlet said.

The Kovilpatti chairman in a statement said the road rework projects were announced in a hurry when assembly elections were round the corner in 2021. Also, the funding was based on a loan with a huge rate of interest, he added.

While refuting the rival party's claims, Karunanidhi said the civic body does not have sufficient funds. The exchequer was drained only because of the AIADMK party's huge loan debts. And now they're trying to politicise it, and cover up their faults, he chided.

"Moreover, those works could not be implemented because of the tampered and haphazard pipelines crossing the roads at multiple locations. Had they done the pipeline work properly, such a problem would not have surfaced," he said, adding that the pipeline laying works are now being rectified so that roads can be reconstructed.

Instead of politicising it, Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju could lend his assembly constituency funds for laying the pipelines in the Kovilpatti municipal areas so that the public would be benefitted. We will welcome if the AIADMK legislator could contribute from their legislative assembly funds, Karunanidhi added.

Kovilpatti municipality initiated 20 projects under the urban development scheme, and one under the 'Namakku Naame scheme' besides 19 road works under the urban road infrastructure projects, he said, adding that the civic body has proposed another 77 projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovilpatti municipal chairman AIADMK government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp