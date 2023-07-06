Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC junks plea seeking invocation of Article 355

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu recently dismissed the petition.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the decision to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution rests with the executive, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking orders to invoke it in Tamil Nadu in the wake of alleged failure to maintain public peace during the search and arrest of minister V Senthil Balaji. The petition was filed by Varaaki, a journalist, who sought an order to the secretary to the governor to forward a representation sent by him to the President’s office to invoke Article 355 so that the Centre could intervene in the affairs of the state government.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu recently dismissed the petition. The bench said, “The High Court does not have the power to issue directions to the Centre to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution as it is part of the policy decision on the part of the Executive, and therefore, they are more suited to assess the current situation (in TN).”

“Any direction would be in violation of the theory of separation of power. Moreover, in our opinion the current set of facts as explained before do not fall under the ambit of internal disturbance,” the court said while dismissing the petition as misconceived and lacking merit for consideration. The bench held that the incident of officials of the Central agencies being mobbed and manhandled during searches and arrest of the minister would not be tantamount to internal disturbance under Article 355.

“Internal disturbance” under Article 355 conveys the sense of domestic chaos, which takes the colour of a security threat from its associate expression “external aggression”, the court said, adding that it would require a case of large-scale public disorder that throws out of gear the even tempo of administration and endangers the security of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Article 355
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp