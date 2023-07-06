Parents say students affected as TNSTC cut rural services, officials deny charge

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With schools reopening, parents and women complain that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has reduced bus services to rural areas, making it difficult for students to reach schools on time. According to TNSTC records, there are six depots in Tiruppur district having a fleet of 254 town buses and 295 mofussil buses. Depending on the route and distance, every town bus is allocated 12-16 services per day.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Puthupalayam near Avinashi said, “Many students of government schools depend on government buses, which offer free transportation. Students completing middle school have to travel for more than 5 km from here to reach higher secondary schools. If bus is delayed they are struck and forced to pay Rs 10-15 in private buses for a single trip”.

Speaking to TNIE, National Federation of Indian Women (Tiruppur) Secretary P Nathiya said, “Many services connecting towns and villages have stopped or reduced in the last few months. For example, the number of services on Route 12 C from Kaannurpudur to Karuvalur has been reduced from six to seven trips to three to four trips a day. Daily wage earners pay Rs 30 for a single trip in share autos to reach their work spots on time.”

Officials of TNSTC, however, deny that rural services have been stopped. General manager of TNSTC (Tiruppur Division) A Mariyappan said, “We haven’t cancelled any services to rural areas. For the past two years, more than 60 drivers retired in the Tiruppur division. Besides, many buses were scrapped as they had become worn out. Due to administrative reasons, the government has not started recruitment yet. This has resulted in cutting down of services in rural segments due to crew shortage. We have allotted routes in which crew retired to others. Besides, we also regularised service in school routes.”

TIRUPPUR: With schools reopening, parents and women complain that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has reduced bus services to rural areas, making it difficult for students to reach schools on time. According to TNSTC records, there are six depots in Tiruppur district having a fleet of 254 town buses and 295 mofussil buses. Depending on the route and distance, every town bus is allocated 12-16 services per day. Rajeshwari, a resident of Puthupalayam near Avinashi said, “Many students of government schools depend on government buses, which offer free transportation. Students completing middle school have to travel for more than 5 km from here to reach higher secondary schools. If bus is delayed they are struck and forced to pay Rs 10-15 in private buses for a single trip”. Speaking to TNIE, National Federation of Indian Women (Tiruppur) Secretary P Nathiya said, “Many services connecting towns and villages have stopped or reduced in the last few months. For example, the number of services on Route 12 C from Kaannurpudur to Karuvalur has been reduced from six to seven trips to three to four trips a day. Daily wage earners pay Rs 30 for a single trip in share autos to reach their work spots on time.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials of TNSTC, however, deny that rural services have been stopped. General manager of TNSTC (Tiruppur Division) A Mariyappan said, “We haven’t cancelled any services to rural areas. For the past two years, more than 60 drivers retired in the Tiruppur division. Besides, many buses were scrapped as they had become worn out. Due to administrative reasons, the government has not started recruitment yet. This has resulted in cutting down of services in rural segments due to crew shortage. We have allotted routes in which crew retired to others. Besides, we also regularised service in school routes.”