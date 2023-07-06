Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents say students affected as TNSTC cut rural services, officials deny charge

Students completing middle school have to travel for more than 5 km from here to reach higher secondary schools.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, EPS)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With schools reopening, parents and women complain that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has reduced bus services to rural areas, making it difficult for students to reach schools on time. According to TNSTC records, there are six depots in Tiruppur district having a fleet of 254 town buses and 295 mofussil buses. Depending on the route and distance, every town bus is allocated 12-16 services per day.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Puthupalayam near Avinashi said, “Many students of government schools depend on government buses, which offer free transportation. Students completing middle school have to travel for more than 5 km from here to reach higher secondary schools. If bus is delayed they are struck and forced to pay Rs 10-15 in private buses for a single trip”.

Speaking to TNIE, National Federation of Indian Women (Tiruppur) Secretary P Nathiya said, “Many services connecting towns and villages have stopped or reduced in the last few months. For example, the number of services on Route 12 C from Kaannurpudur to Karuvalur has been reduced from six to seven trips to three to four trips a day. Daily wage earners pay Rs 30 for a single trip in share autos to reach their work spots  on time.”

Officials of TNSTC, however, deny that rural services have been stopped. General manager of TNSTC (Tiruppur Division) A Mariyappan said, “We haven’t cancelled any services to rural areas. For the past two years, more than 60 drivers retired in the Tiruppur division. Besides, many buses were scrapped as they had become worn out. Due to administrative reasons, the government has not started recruitment yet. This has resulted in cutting down of services in rural segments due to crew shortage. We have allotted routes in which crew retired to others. Besides, we also regularised service in school routes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Tiruppur district
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp