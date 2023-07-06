Home States Tamil Nadu

Special assistance for involving in traditional farming in Ramanathapuram

A village will also benefit as a group in the traditional agriculture development programme.

Published: 06th July 2023

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In view of promoting and developing traditional farming in the district, the state government offered special assistance for farmers in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

District collector Vishnu Chandran stated that to ensure soil health, quality of crops and other aspects, the state government has initiated a special programme for developing traditional farming across the nation. Under the special programme, assistance worth Rs 52.3 lakh will be provided for about 300 hectares for groups and 140 hectares of individual farmers in the Ramanathapuram district, he added.

A village will also benefit as a group in the traditional agriculture development programme. "At least 20 farmers for 20 hectares are to engage fully in the traditional agriculture process. Farmers will be provided Rs 16,500 per hectare in the first year, Rs 17,000 per hectare in the second year, and Rs 16,500 in the third year, which amounts to a total subsidy of Rs 50,000 per hectare," he said.

He further said that in the traditional agriculture development programme, there is another sub-programme, in which individual farmers and groups of farmers who are already engaged in traditional agriculture but have not benefited from any other schemes, can register and can get assistance of Rs 6,000 per hectare for three years

Farmers involved in the Traditional Agriculture Development Programme will be provided with Rs 1,000 per hectare for initial group formation, Rs 1,500 for collection and maintenance of group information, Rs 700 for zonal consultation, and a registration fee, Rs 12,000 for traditional farming incentives and Rs 1,300 for advertising expenses per hectare. A subsidy of Rs 16,500 will be given in the first year.

Farmers who are interested in availing of the benefits through the programme can register through the Uluvan app or contact the respective agriculture offices.

