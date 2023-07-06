Three booked after wall collapse in Kovai college

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police registered a case against three persons in connection with the wall collapse on the premises of a private college that claimed the lives of five construction workers on Tuesday. Kuniyamuthur police booked Srinivasan, owner of Srinivasan Associates, the firm which undertook the construction on the premises of Sri Krishna Institutions at Sugunapuram, Sadiq Ul Ameer, project manager, and K Arunachalam, site engineer.

Police registered a case against the three based on a complaint lodged by the wife of one of the victims. They were booked under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder - If act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, 14 workers of the company were engaged in the construction of a compound wall on Tuesday. An old wall collapsed on five workers around 5.45 pm, trapping them under the rubble. Four of them died on the spot while another one died in the CMCH hours later.

