TNIE impact: Health secy instructs collectors to ensure doctors' availability during OP hours

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi has written to all district collectors to ensure that deans, Joint Director (JD) of medical services and deputy director of health services strictly adhere to the Out-Patient (OP) timings as per the instructions in force.



TNIE stayed during the OP hours in the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), Tenkasi on March 27 and July 3 and reported that doctors were coming to duty late, leaving early and going out for private practice between duty hours.



In his letter, dated July 4, Bedi said the provision of universal access to equitable, affordable, easily accessible and quality healthcare services to all the people of the state is one of the primary objectives of hospitals in the state.



"In order to achieve it, the timely commencement of the OP services in all government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, government primary health centres and dispensaries is critical. It is very important to avoid any undue delays to avail the health services at the time of need. I request you to bestow your personal attention and ensure that the deans, joint director of medical services and deputy director of health services strictly adhere to the OP timings as per the instructions in force," the letter read. Bedi also listed the approved timings of the OP services in all the institutions for the reference of the collectors.



TNIE has been reporting about the private practice of GHQH doctors during work hours since 2019. Last year, TNIE observed more than 10 doctors, who were allotted 24-hour duty as Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and Duty Medical Officer (DMO) in GHQH, were performing private practice during duty hours. The issue was taken to JD Premalatha, Superintendent Jesline and Residential Medical Officer Rajesh.



Further, TNIE accessed an internal report circulated in August 2022 by the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. It revealed that GHs across the Tenkasi district were ranked in the last position in adherence to the biometric attendance system. TNIE's two RTI applications, which sought information on doctors' attendance, did not get any response. When TNIE went for an appeal to one of those applications, the JD-cum-appellate authority instructed the hospital superintendent to furnish the requested information on June 21.

