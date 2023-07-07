Action on ex-mins: Tamil Nadu Governor contests govt’s plaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Thursday clarified its position with regard to the state government’s requests for sanctions from governor RN Ravi to prosecute four former ministers of the AIADMK government.

But law minister S Regupathy charged that the governor is trying to protect the former ministers by giving evasive and wrong information and is adopting double standards with regard to the former ministers and the DMK.

A few hours after the Raj Bhavan clarified its position, Regupathy met reporters at Pudukottai and gave a point-by-point rebuttal. The Raj Bhavan said with regard to C Vijaya Bhaskar and B Venkat Ramana, cases have been investigated by the CBI and are under legal examination. To this, Regupathy said, “The CBI will be seeking sanction for prosecution only after completing the investigation. But the governor is trying to protect the two former ministers by saying the cases are being investigated by the CBI.”

Regarding KC Veeramani, the government sent the complete original file to Raj Bhavan on September 12, 2022, with authenticated copies. But the Raj Bhavan has said the government did not submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report.

Further, the Raj Bhavan has said it has not received any reference or request with regard to MR Vijaya Bhaskar from the government. “This is contrary to the truth. Raj Bhavan officials received this communication on May 15, 2023,” Regupathy said. “Will the public attach credibility to any information given by the Raj Bhavan in future if they give such wrong information like this,” the minister wondered.

On whether the government would file a case against Ravi, the minister said, “West Bengal and Telangana did that. If the governor further delays his sanction to prosecute these former ministers, CM MK Stalin will decide about the next course of action. All I say is there is a limit to our patience.”

Questioned how the DVAC has filed a case against Vijaya Baskar without obtaining sanction from the governor, the minister said that based on certain precedents, getting the consent of the Assembly Speaker would be sufficient for filing such cases.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Regupathy said he has sent his reply to the Raj Bhavan communique explaining that the CBI has sought the state government’s sanction for prosecuting Vijaya Baskar in the Gutka case through its letter dated June 30 and that the governor should give his sanction prosecuting the former ministers without further delay.

In another development, the governor is leaving for New Delhi on July 7 and is expected to return on July 12 or 13. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Raj Bhavan officials declined to confirm this.

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Thursday clarified its position with regard to the state government’s requests for sanctions from governor RN Ravi to prosecute four former ministers of the AIADMK government. But law minister S Regupathy charged that the governor is trying to protect the former ministers by giving evasive and wrong information and is adopting double standards with regard to the former ministers and the DMK. A few hours after the Raj Bhavan clarified its position, Regupathy met reporters at Pudukottai and gave a point-by-point rebuttal. The Raj Bhavan said with regard to C Vijaya Bhaskar and B Venkat Ramana, cases have been investigated by the CBI and are under legal examination. To this, Regupathy said, “The CBI will be seeking sanction for prosecution only after completing the investigation. But the governor is trying to protect the two former ministers by saying the cases are being investigated by the CBI.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding KC Veeramani, the government sent the complete original file to Raj Bhavan on September 12, 2022, with authenticated copies. But the Raj Bhavan has said the government did not submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report. Further, the Raj Bhavan has said it has not received any reference or request with regard to MR Vijaya Bhaskar from the government. “This is contrary to the truth. Raj Bhavan officials received this communication on May 15, 2023,” Regupathy said. “Will the public attach credibility to any information given by the Raj Bhavan in future if they give such wrong information like this,” the minister wondered. On whether the government would file a case against Ravi, the minister said, “West Bengal and Telangana did that. If the governor further delays his sanction to prosecute these former ministers, CM MK Stalin will decide about the next course of action. All I say is there is a limit to our patience.” Questioned how the DVAC has filed a case against Vijaya Baskar without obtaining sanction from the governor, the minister said that based on certain precedents, getting the consent of the Assembly Speaker would be sufficient for filing such cases. Meanwhile, in a statement, Regupathy said he has sent his reply to the Raj Bhavan communique explaining that the CBI has sought the state government’s sanction for prosecuting Vijaya Baskar in the Gutka case through its letter dated June 30 and that the governor should give his sanction prosecuting the former ministers without further delay. In another development, the governor is leaving for New Delhi on July 7 and is expected to return on July 12 or 13. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Raj Bhavan officials declined to confirm this.