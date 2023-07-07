BJP govt mulls UCC to target its ‘enemies’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India needs a government that fulfils all promises made during elections just like how the DMK-led Dravidian model government has been functioning in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday.

Speaking after solemnising the wedding of a close relative at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Stalin said the DMK government has been diligently implementing all the promises made during the 2021 election campaign. “The Union government has not come forward to fulfil several of its promises made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the contrary, it is running a dictatorial regime by imposing anti-people policies.”

Criticising the Union government for trying to implement a uniform civil code, Stalin said, “The proposed move to implement UCC is only meant to target all those who are opposed to the BJP’s ideology and anti-people policies of the Centre. The nation already has civil and criminal laws, and by scrapping personal laws, the Centre is now attempting to usher in UCC.”

Taking a jibe at Governor RN Ravi, he said, “We have amid us people who can speak volumes about saints like Vallalar. There is a person, I don’t wish to take his name but everyone knows who it is, who has been blabbering about Vallalar.”

The comment comes in the backdrop of Governor RN Ravi recently hailing Vallalar as an iconic supreme star of Sanatana Dharma. A revered saint, Vallalar is respected by the Dravidian movement for his reformist ideals, and Ravi’s comment was vehemently criticised by the DMK and its allies.

CHENNAI: India needs a government that fulfils all promises made during elections just like how the DMK-led Dravidian model government has been functioning in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. Speaking after solemnising the wedding of a close relative at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Stalin said the DMK government has been diligently implementing all the promises made during the 2021 election campaign. “The Union government has not come forward to fulfil several of its promises made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the contrary, it is running a dictatorial regime by imposing anti-people policies.” Criticising the Union government for trying to implement a uniform civil code, Stalin said, “The proposed move to implement UCC is only meant to target all those who are opposed to the BJP’s ideology and anti-people policies of the Centre. The nation already has civil and criminal laws, and by scrapping personal laws, the Centre is now attempting to usher in UCC.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking a jibe at Governor RN Ravi, he said, “We have amid us people who can speak volumes about saints like Vallalar. There is a person, I don’t wish to take his name but everyone knows who it is, who has been blabbering about Vallalar.” The comment comes in the backdrop of Governor RN Ravi recently hailing Vallalar as an iconic supreme star of Sanatana Dharma. A revered saint, Vallalar is respected by the Dravidian movement for his reformist ideals, and Ravi’s comment was vehemently criticised by the DMK and its allies.