Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP govt mulls UCC to target its ‘enemies’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The comment comes in the backdrop of  governor RN Ravi recently hailing Vallalar as an iconic supreme star of Sanatana Dharma.

Published: 07th July 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India needs a government that fulfils all promises made during elections just like how the DMK-led Dravidian model government has been functioning in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. 

Speaking after solemnising the wedding of a close relative at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Stalin said the DMK government has been diligently implementing all the promises made during the 2021 election campaign. “The Union government has not come forward to fulfil several of its promises made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the contrary, it is running a dictatorial regime by imposing anti-people policies.”

Criticising the Union government for trying to implement a uniform civil code, Stalin said, “The proposed move to implement UCC is only meant to target all those who are opposed to the BJP’s ideology and anti-people policies of the Centre. The nation already has civil and criminal laws, and by scrapping personal laws, the Centre is now attempting to usher in UCC.”

Taking a jibe at Governor RN Ravi, he said, “We have amid us people who can speak volumes about saints like Vallalar. There is a person, I don’t wish to take his name but everyone knows who it is, who has been blabbering about Vallalar.”

The comment comes in the backdrop of Governor RN Ravi recently hailing Vallalar as an iconic supreme star of Sanatana Dharma. A revered saint, Vallalar is respected by the Dravidian movement for his reformist ideals, and Ravi’s comment was vehemently criticised by the DMK and its allies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin BJP govt UCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp