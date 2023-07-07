Home States Tamil Nadu

ED raids IFS Financial Company directors' kin in Tamil Nadu

Subsequently, four of the accused fled to foreign countries and have Red Corner notices issued against them.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

ED

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at IFS Financial Company director Janardhanan's relative's residences

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE / RANIPET: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residences of the relatives of one of the directors of IFS Financial Company, Janardhanan, on Thursday.

Officials searched the houses of Janardhanan's grandfather Bhakthavachalam in Sathuvachari and his mother-in-law Vasantakumari's house in Katpadi Sengottai. ED also conducted raids at the houses of agents Kamalakannan from Nemili in Ranipet and Kumararaja from Arakkonam. Officials searched the house of the owner of MN Jewelry in Velapadi for his involvement in bank transactions. Official sources said crucial documents have been seized during the raids.

IFS Financial Company, headquartered in Katpadi, had enticed investors with lucrative interest rates of up to 5% a month. The company appointed agents across various districts, including Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, to attract investments.

Preliminary estimates suggest that several individuals invested a significant amount of money in the company. However, in the wake of complaints from affected investors regarding non-repayment of interest and principal amount within the agreed timeframe, the Economic Offences Division launched an investigation.

According to the charge sheet, the company allegedly committed fraud amounting to Rs 57 crore in Vellore and Ranipet districts. As a result, the Chennai Economic Offences Division filed a case against managing directors Lakshminarayanan, Janardhanan, Vedhanarayanan, Mohanbabu, and others associated with the firm.

Subsequently, four of the accused fled to foreign countries and have Red Corner notices issued against them.

Meanwhile, police arrested six agents affiliated with the financial institution and seized their vehicles and properties. The ongoing investigation has led IFS officials to file a chargesheet against 13 individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate IFS Financial Company
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp