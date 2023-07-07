Fishermen docked on shore for three days, high waves to hit Southern coast in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), besides warning of gusty winds, has forecast high waves up to 3.5 metres high along the southern strip of the Coromandel coast of Colachel to Keelakarai and has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until July 10.



Following gusty winds, the fishermen have been staying on the shore for the third consecutive day. At least 4,000 country boats and 400 mechanised fishing vessels have been moored onshore.

According to a fisheries official, due to the high velocity of the wind, the fishermen were asked to be on the shores. "The livelihood of the fishermen has been affected acutely, however, they have been strictly instructed to moor their boats as venturing into the sea during unfavourable weather is highly risky," he said.



A bulletin issued by the IMD said that squally winds with speeds ranging between 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, while warning fishermen not to venture into those seas until July 10.

High wave warning



Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has warned of high waves along the south Tamil Nadu coast. The alert issued by INCOIS forecast high waves ranging from 3.0 - 3.5 metres between 5:30 pm on July 6 to 11:30 pm on July 7, between the coast of Colachel and Keelakarai of Southern Tamil Nadu coastal strip. Current speeds vary between 40 - 70 cm/sec, the alert said.

