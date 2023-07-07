Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl killed, mother injured after police car crashes into their scooter 

Following the death of the girl, an angry mob protested on the road and demanded the TN police take prompt action against the officer who was driving the police vehicle.
 

Published: 07th July 2023 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Girl killed_accident

Image used for representational purpose.

By Online Desk
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A eight-year-old girl died and her mother suffered grievous injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a police vehicle in Tiruppur on Wednesday. 

The deceased girl was identified as Divyadharshini, a class 3 student of Vijayapuram government school in the district. Her mother, Rajeshwari who suffered significant injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening when Rajewari was returning home after picking up Divyadharshini from school. When they were on Kangayam Road, near the Nallur police station, the police car driven by constable Veera Chinnan, who was reportedly drunk hit their two-wheeler.

While Divyadharshini died on the spot, Rajeshwari suffered severe injuries.

Enraged by the incident, locals and the kin of the deceased gathered at Kangayam Road, demanding strict action against Veera Chinnan from the police department. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vanitha arrived at the spot and held talks with the agitators. 

Despite efforts to resolve the situation, the peace talks were unsuccessful. The protestors were then taken to the police station for further negotiation. Investigations are underway in the case, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident police vehicle Minor death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp