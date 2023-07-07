Girl killed, mother injured after police car crashes into their scooter 

Online Desk By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A eight-year-old girl died and her mother suffered grievous injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a police vehicle in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

The deceased girl was identified as Divyadharshini, a class 3 student of Vijayapuram government school in the district. Her mother, Rajeshwari who suffered significant injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening when Rajewari was returning home after picking up Divyadharshini from school. When they were on Kangayam Road, near the Nallur police station, the police car driven by constable Veera Chinnan, who was reportedly drunk hit their two-wheeler.

While Divyadharshini died on the spot, Rajeshwari suffered severe injuries.

Enraged by the incident, locals and the kin of the deceased gathered at Kangayam Road, demanding strict action against Veera Chinnan from the police department. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vanitha arrived at the spot and held talks with the agitators.

Despite efforts to resolve the situation, the peace talks were unsuccessful. The protestors were then taken to the police station for further negotiation. Investigations are underway in the case, the police said.

