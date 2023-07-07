Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Adalats help reduce case dependency in Tiruppur

The primary reason is that new cases under IPC are filed every day in all the courts.  

Published: 07th July 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Principal district and sessions judge Sornam J Natrajan has ordered the holding of monthly Lok Adalat in order to address the pendency of cases. According to sources, three-judge posts are vacant. and a total of 4,789 cases are pending trial in various courts in Tiruppur district. Of this, prohibition enforcement cases are at the top (239) followed by POCSO Act cases (137). Many of the cases are pending for as long as four years.

Speaking to TNIE,  All India Lawyers Association (Tiruppur) secretary S Ponram said, "There are 18 courts in Tiruppur District Integrated Court complex. While the Principal District Session Court and other courts are functioning in full capacity and there are vacancies in three courts - Judicial Magistrate N0.3, Additional Munsif Court, and Additional District Court No.2. The three courts handle cases related to crime, law and order. Since the vacancies have not been filled for over six months, the number of cases pending trial is increasing."

Social activist N Shanmuga Sundaram said, "Murder cases are disposed of at the earliest, but other criminal cases are pending for several months. This puts the kin of victims to hardship and emotional stress. Further, police ask witnesses to be present for every hearing. Despite that the cases are not disposed of quickly."

Former Tiruppur district advocate association secretary Udhaiyasooriyan said, "We conduct monthly Lok Adalat for fast disposal of cases. Despite this, there are more cases pending for trial.

The primary reason is that new cases under IPC are filed every day in all the courts. In order to reduce the number of pending cases, we are planning to conduct more than one Lok Adalat. Vacancies of judge posts are also creating a big burden, so we have sent a representation to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court requesting him to appoint judges at the earliest." According to sources, in the special Lok Adalat held on June 10, 323 cases were resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Adalat courts in Tiruppur district
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp