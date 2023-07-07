Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC grants Rs 14 lakh compensation to POCSO victim with physical and mental illness

Published: 07th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered the state government to pay Rs 14 lakh compensation to a woman, whose minor daughter suffering from intellectual and physical disability became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by a 55-year-old man in 2019.

Justice PT Asha passed the order on a petition filed by the victim's mother seeking compensation. According to the order, the petitioner is an agricultural labour and her husband worked as a night watchman in Chennai. Due to this, the petitioner had to leave her daughter, who suffers from both physical and intellectual disability, alone at home while going to her work.

Taking advantage of this, one of their neighbours sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions and she was unable to reveal it due to her mental condition. The issue finally came to light when the petitioner found out that her daughter was pregnant. The foetus was aborted with the help of a high court order and an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned to the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused died and a Special Court wrongly closed the criminal case as 'abated' without granting any further compensation or rehabilitation to the victim, which is mandatory under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Rules, Justice Asha observed. She opined that this has caused grave injustice to the victim and to some extent, shows the apathy displayed to a person of the victim's condition.

She also strongly criticised the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for filing a counter affidavit against granting relief to the victim, instead of assisting the court in helping the victim.

Noting that the state government, based on the recommendation of the Commissioner of Social Defence, has created a fund called 'Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund' under the POCSO Act and as per the GO, the victim is entitled to Rs 14 lakh compensation, the judge directed the DLSA to ensure that the amount is paid to the petitioner within a month.

She further added that the petitioner would be permitted to withdraw the interest every month and should use it for the care and rehabilitation of the victim. This should be monitored by the district child protection officer and reported to the DLSA every three months, the judge added.

