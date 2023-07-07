Madras High Court voids AIADMK MP’s Lok Sabha poll win

Home States Tamil Nadu

She has shown her partisan attitude in favour of third respondent (Ravindranath) at the time of scrutiny.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday declared null and void the victory of P Ravindranath Kumar, son of deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, from Theni Lok Sabha constituency in the parliamentary election held in 2019 on the grounds of suppression of facts on assets and liabilities.

Justice SS Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by P Milany, a local DMK functionary. “... this court, from the facts as seen from the documents and evidence, finds that the Returning Officer has not conducted the scrutiny of nominations strictly in terms of Section 36 of the RP Act, 1951, and instructions given under the Hand Book.

She has shown her partisan attitude in favour of the third respondent (Ravindranath) at the time of scrutiny. As a consequence, this court holds that the nomination of the third respondent has been improperly accepted by the officer,” the judge said in his order.

Citing Supreme Court orders, the judge said disclosure of information is to facilitate and augment freedom of expression. The right to know about the contestant who is going to represent the people will not be effective unless the information about his assets and liabilities from all sources is known to the electors. For all the reasons stated above, this court holds that the candidate has suppressed his assets and sources of income. Further, he has given false information in the election affidavit, Justice Sundar said. 

Will file appeal in SC: OPS

Following a request from Ravindranath’s counsel, the judge granted 30 days time to appeal against the order and directed the order to be put on hold till then. The petition was filed by P Milany on the grounds of ‘suppression of assets and liabilities’ in form-26 of the election affidavit filed by Ravindranath and improper acceptance of nomination by the Returning Officer and corrupt practices adopted by Ravindranath’s associates in wooing voters with his consent.

Kumar was the lone winner on behalf of the AIADMK in the 2019 LS polls in which the party lost all the remaining 38 seats in Tamil Nadu. Responding to the HC nullifying his election to the Lok Sabha from Theni, his father and expelled AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam said, “The High Court Judge has said we can appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court. We will file that soon. Also, tomorrow (Friday), I will release my statement about the uniform civil code.”

