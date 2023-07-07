Home States Tamil Nadu

Realise your position, don’t do politics: Ponmudy to TN Governor

Ponmudy slammed the governor for his recent statement pointing out at various problems in the state universities. 

Published: 07th July 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy accused governor RN Ravi of doing politics, and advised him to “realise his position and act accordingly”. 

“The governor is acting like a politician. He is getting involved in various issues of the state government and doing politics,” said Ponmudy. He also stressed that even the BJP state president K Annamalai had said the governor should not talk politics. 

On July 4, the governor had a meeting with the chancellor nominees to syndicate and senate of various state universities and said due to the unavailability of a department secretary, the universities’ senate and syndicate meetings are being held at the secretariat instead of the campus. 

Replying to the accusations, Ponmudy said, “The meetings of the syndicate, senate and governing members of universities were held at the state secretariat only during the pandemic.” He further accused the governor of conducting the convocation of Fisheries University at Raj Bhavan instead of the university campus in Nagapattinam.

