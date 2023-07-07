‘Stalin will be in jail if Senthil Balaji opens up to ED’: AIADMK general secretary

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Were Minister V Senthil Balaji to open up during the ED investigation, Chief Minister MK Stalin will lose everything and end up in jail, said former CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday. He also said that the DMK was remaining a mute spectator to Karnataka’s alleged refusal to release Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, thereby betraying farmers.

Unveiling a bronze statue of former chief minister MG Ramachandran at BHEL in Thiruverumbur, the AIADMK leader further said that state ministers visited Senthil Balaji in hospital to save themselves.

“Even PTR, who is one of their (DMK) ministers, in an audio tape revealed Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan (Stalin’s son-in-law) having made about Rs 30,000 crore,” he said.

Blaming the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, which he said is at its “worst” now, for the increased sale of illicit liquor and its associated deaths, Palaniswami said, “When the police can register around a thousand cases within a few days of the incident, won’t they have been aware of the issue before?”

Mentioning Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s alleged refusal to release Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami accused the DMK-led government of remaining a mute spectator and said it was keen only on making the Congress win the parliamentary election.

“The AIADMK government and former CM J Jayalalithaa fought a long battle to get Cauvery water for the state but now Stalin refuses to take care of it,” he added.

When Stalin released Cauvery water from Mettur dam last month, farmers believed him and commenced cultivation but the situation is turning bad as the outflow from the reservoir is being reduced despite the state having not received its stipulated share of the river water for June and July, Palaniswami said.

EPS removes functionary for 'Anti - party' activity

AIADMK general secretary Edappdi K Palaniswami issued a statement on Thursday removing a party executive from basic membership for acting against the policies of the party. S Murali alias Raguraman, considered close to former minister C Ve Shanmugam, was district secretary of Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai in Villupuram and had participated in a wedding event presided over by party’s state president K Annamalai on Wednesday.

A private foundation in the Omandur area near Tindivanam taluk organised a mass wedding for 39 couples to celebrate Annamalai’s 39th birthday on Wednesday. Annamalai handed over the ‘thali’ to the couples. Arrangements were made by M Harikrishnan, secretary of the state sports development team in BJP, who is the son of Murali. Although father and son belonged to different parties, Murali stood next to Annamalai on the stage, which created a flutter among the party cadre.

