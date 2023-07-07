Students under 18 years must prefer cycles instead of bikes: Collector

THOOTHUKUDI: Students under the age of 18 years must prefer cycles instead of riding bikes without a licence, said district collector Dr K Senthil Raj during a road safety club meeting conducted by the Road Transport Office at St Mary's Boys Higher Secondary School on Thursday. Thoothukudi Corporation mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy presided over.
Speaking on the occasion, the collector urged the students to keep up the road safety norms to ensure a safe journey. "Driving without a helmet and seat belt are serious violations. One can give up life in war for a country, or for research purposes, or either for goodwill, but never on roads," Senthil Raj added.
"Those who have completed 18 years of age can get a driving license, but riding bikes without a license may put students in trouble. A case registered for a traffic violation can even affect career and jobs in the government and private sectors," he warned.
Stating that the defaulters would not get a license until the age of 25 and that their parents would get a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh, he further advised the students that causing a fatal accident may also lead underage students to imprisonment for three years. So students under 18 years of age shall choose to ride a cycle for commuting, he advised.
Addressing the session, mayor Jegan Periyasamy said that rash driving by underage students is a major concern. "Life is precious, and anything untoward to life cannot be accepted by parents, so students must not ride bikes before obtaining a license, he said.
Regional transport officer Vinayagam, traffic inspector Mayilerum Perumal, St Mary's boy's higher secondary school headmaster Father Maria Joseph Anthony, and others were present.
