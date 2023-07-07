Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt directs hotels to provide accommodation for drivers of guests

The Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 has been amended mandating hotels and lodges to provide amenities such as dormitories to vehicle drivers.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

hotel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has amended rules making it mandatory for hotels and lodges to provide dormitory and toilet facilities to vehicle drivers of guests.

A dormitory shall be provided by hotels and lodges to make exclusive accommodation available to the drivers of guests, amendments made by the government said.

Space to move around the bed, one separate toilet and one separate bathroom for every eight beds have been mandated.

The dormitory may be provided either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a distance of 250 meters radius of the premises, the government said.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building (TNCDB) Rules, 2019 has been amended mandating hotels and lodges to provide amenities such as dormitories to vehicle drivers.

In this regard, two specific TNCDB rules have been tweaked.

The amendments to the rules have been made by the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department.

A government order dated June 28, 2023 has been issued for this purpose.

The new rules are aimed at ensuring proper rest and sleep for drivers before they resume their work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hotels dormitories drivers Tamil Nadu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp