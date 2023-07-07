Home States Tamil Nadu

Three die after car skids, four die in lorry-bike collision in TN

While Saraswathi, Esakkiammal and Chandru died on the spot, Esakkiraj succumbed on his way to the hospital.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three people died on Thursday after the car they were travelling in skidded and toppled on the road at Ponnakudi. Munneerpallam police identified the deceased as Samidurai (40), Praveen (21) and Lakshmanan, residing in Ramayanpatti.

"The three, along with some of their relatives, went to Muthalaikulam village near Nanguneri to drop a newly-wed woman at her bridegroom's house. While they were returning, their car skidded on stagnated water and overturned. Samithurai and Praveen died on the spot. Their relatives who followed them in another car admitted the injured at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where Lakshmanan died," said sources.

Meanwhile, four people died after a lorry rammed into a two-wheeler near Kodarankulam. Ambasamudram police identified the deceased as M Esakkiraj (30), his mother Saraswathi (50), sister Esakkiammal and nephew Chandru (2). "The four of them were travelling in a bike towards Papanasam to take part in a family function.

While Saraswathi, Esakkiammal and Chandru died on the spot, Esakkiraj succumbed on his way to the hospital. The driver of the lorry, M Ashok (33), a resident of Pasukidaivilai, surrendered before the police. Bodies of the deceased have been sent to Ambasamudram Government Hospital for postmortem," said sources.

